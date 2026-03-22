Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): Punjab Police have registered an FIR naming former Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a District Manager with the Punjab Warehouse Corporation in Amritsar, officials said. Bhullar's father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his PA, Dilbagh Singh have also been booked in the case, they said.

The FIR, lodged at Ranjit Avenue Police Station on the complaint of the deceased's wife Upinder Kaur, also names Bhullar's father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and his personal assistant Dilbagh Singh, as accused.

Also Read | FIR Filed Against AAP Leader Laljit Bhullar After Government Official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa Commits Suicide.

According to the FIR, "In connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the District Manager of the Punjab Warehouse Corporation in Amritsar, the police have registered an FIR at the Ranjit Avenue Police Station. This FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the deceased's wife, Upinder Kaur. In this matter, the police have named Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his PA, Dilbagh Singh (alias Bagga), as accused."

The FIR alleges that the deceased officer was being subjected to constant pressure. The police have registered the case under Sections 108, 351(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation.

Also Read | Pyxis Pioneer Arrives in India: US Ship Carrying LPG Reaches Mangalore Port Amid West Asia Crisis (Watch Video).

The development comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann accepted Laljit Singh Bhullar's resignation as Transport Minister following a political controversy surrounding the incident.

As per the Chief Minister's Office, Mann has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter, asserting that "no negligence of any kind will be tolerated."

The Minister tendered his resignation after the controversy garnered negative attention, and several leaders demanded action.

Bikram Singh Majitha, General Secretary, Shiromani Akali Dal, in a lengthy post on X, provided details on the alleged incident and asked the state government to conduct a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and provide justice to the victim.

He wrote that Randhawa, before taking his life, allegedly accused Bhullar of forcing him to accept a Rs 10 lakh bribe to award a tender to the minister's aide. However, after Randhawa chose a legitimate bidder, he was allegedly called to the minister's place, assaulted, and attempts were made to record a video of him.

"Raises serious questions on Laljit Singh Bhullar and the conduct of those in power. Accountability questions now extend to Chief Minister @BhagwantMann and @AamAadmiParty leadership including @ArvindKejriwal. Urgent need to secure and preserve his phone, which may contain crucial evidence. Calls for a fair, independent probe, including a CBI investigation, and justice for the victim," he wrote in the post.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, on behalf of the party, also condemned the attack and demanded an "immediate criminal case" against the "arrogant" Minister.

"We @INCIndia demand an immediate criminal case against @AamAadmiParty. Minister Laljit Bhullar for the mental & physical torture of DM Warehousing Corporation, Gagandip Randhawa leading to his suicide ! He was first thrashed by the Minister and his goons, and later he named the Minister before committing suicide ! I urge @BhagwantMann @DGPPunjabPolice to arrest the arrogant Minister otherwise, it will be presumed police is only being used to settle personal scores with the opposition," he wrote in a post on X.

Both the leaders attached a video purportdedly recorded by Randhawa before committing suicide, mentioning the Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)