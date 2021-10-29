Ferozepur, Oct 29 (PTI) Former Ferozepur MLA Ravinder Singh Sandhu passed away on Friday, family sources said. He was 67.

Sandhu, a two-time legislator, was unwell for the past a few days. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

In 1975, Babbal had joined the Congress as a youth worker and was elected the district Youth Congress president in 1983.

He contested as an Independent from the Ferozepur Assembly constituency in 1992 and got elected as an MLA.

Later, he again joined the Congress in 1996 and won in 2002.

In April 2014, he had joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Sandhu is survived by his wife Kuldeep Kaur, two sons and a daughter.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed his condolences on Sandhu's demise.

"Saddened to know about the demise of S. Ravinder Singh Sandhu, former MLA Ferozepur & former chief parliamentary secretary. May Akal Purakh bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Badal tweeted.

