New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Jagdeep Singh Nakai and former Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Rai joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Wednesday.

With an aim to expand its base in Punjab, where it has always played second fiddle to its erstwhile ally SAD, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been roping in leaders from various political parties, including the Congress.

Also Read | Centre Alerts Consumers 'Not To Buy' Household Goods and Helmets Without ISI Mark.

The saffron party has announced its alliance with former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) led by Sukdev Singh Dhindsa.

Former SAD leaders Ravipreet Singh Sidhu, Harbhag Singh Desu and Nakai and former Congress MLA Rai joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Also Read | Vivo Y21T India Launch Likely To Take Place on January 3, 2022.

Welcoming them into the party, Shekhawat, who is the BJP's poll in-charge for Punjab, said these leaders are joining the party as they believe in its vision of a new Punjab and in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He further claimed that the development shows in whose favour the wind is blowing in Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)