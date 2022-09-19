Bhopal, Sep 19 (PTI) A former Samajwadi Party MLA was held on Monday from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh by Delhi police in connection with a case registered against him in the national capital, a senior official said here.

Also Read | Dasara 2022: APSRTC To Operate 1,081 Special Buses From September 29 to October 10 To Clear Festival Rush.

Former legislator Kishore Samrite was held from his house in Kolar after the state police was duly informed, Bhopal Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar told PTI.

Also Read | Haryana Aims To Procure 41,850 Metric Tonnes Moong From October.

"They produced him in a local court and have taken him to Delhi on transit remand. Delhi police has not shared details of the case in which he was held, but it seems to be regarding some email," the Additional CP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)