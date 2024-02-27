New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge A M Khanwilkar was appointed as the Lokpal chairperson on Tuesday, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.

Also Read | How To Watch Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of ISL 2023-24 Football Match With Time in IST.

According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also appointed former high court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey were appointed as non-judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide in Ghaziabad Following Husband’s Sudden Death Due to Heart Attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)