Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): A case was registered against former Telangana Minister and BRS MLA Malla Reddy for allegedly cheating and grabbing lands.

The complaint was registered by Bikshapathi Kethavath on December 6. However, the matter only came to light on Wednesday.

Also Read | US: Woman Rushes to Airport in Hijacked Uber After Driver Was Too Slow, Arrested.

Kethavath, along with several others, filed a complaint at Shamirpet Police station alleging that the BRS MLA, along with his aides, grabbed 47 acres of land at Keshavaram village in the Medchal Malkajgiri district.

"The complainant have 47 acres 18 Guntas land from sy no 33,34 and 35 at Keshavaram village, Medchal Malkajgiri Dist and this land come as legacy from their elders and the land was registered on complainant mothers name Raji on 03.11.2023. Srinivas Reddy, Harimoham Reddy, Madhukar Reddy, Shivudu, Mallareddy, Sneha Ramireddy, Ramidi Laxhmamma, Ramidi Neha Reddy along with some others told the complainant that they were going to get the land. They cheated on the complainant and their other 7 family members and also gave 3 lakhs to each person of the complainants' family members. The complainant also claimed that as they belong to ST (Lambada) community, the above-mentioned people also committed atrocities on the complainant and their family members. Hence the complainant requested to take necessary action in this regard," read the FIR filed in the matter.

Also Read | Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Hanuman Beniwal, Malook Nagar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla Hailed by Fellow Members As 'Saviours of the Day'.

"A complaint was received and registered by Shamirpet police and further investigation is underway," Shamirpet Circle Inspector Niranjan Reddy said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)