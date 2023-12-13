New York, December 13: In a bizarre incident, a woman allegedly highjacked an Uber and stole a driver's credit card because he was going “too slow” on the way to the airport in Texas, US. The woman also used his credit card at the airport shop and spent $130. The police later arrested the accused. A case has been registered against her and an investigation is on. US Shocker: Woman Sets Tinder Date, His Car on Fire Following Dispute Over Money in Florida, Arrested.

According to the Daily Star, the woman was identified as Neusha Afkami (27). According to the arrest affidavit, Neusha Afkami, 27, was on her way to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport from her hotel early on Sunday, December 10, when she hijacked her own Uber. She was unhappy with the driver’s speed and threw his phone out the window, making him stop to look for it. She then slid into the driver’s seat of the 2016 Chevrolet Cruz and drove away, leaving the Uber driver behind at East Cesar Chavez. She said to the driver, as per the police report, “I need to get to the airport, so I’m going to take your car and drop it off at Southwest Airlines.” She reached the airport and left the car at the terminal entrance. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

She also had time to shop at an airport store and spent $130 (£104) using the driver’s card. However, she could not board her flight as the police were alerted and caught her. She was arrested for stealing the car and the driver’s credit card. According to the arrest report, while being questioned, Afkami claimed she and the Uber driver were arguing over how long the drive was going to take.

