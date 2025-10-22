Agartala (Tripura) [India] October 22 (ANI): Ahead of Kali Puja celebrations, former Chief Minister of Tripura and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb visited the Indranagar Kalibari on Tuesday.

During his visit, Deb highlighted that the worship of the Goddess at a Shakti Peeth symbolises the destruction of evil forces. He extended his greetings to everyone on the occasions of Kali Puja and Diwali.

The former Chief Minister of Tripura mentioned that he visits Indranagar Kalibari to seek the blessings of Maa Kali every year.

"We Indians deeply cherish all our traditions. One such tradition is Kali Puja, the worship of the Goddess at a Shakti Peeth, which symbolises the destruction of evil forces. We perform Maa Kali's worship with positivity and sacred chants. Like every year, I have come to this Kali temple once again. I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali," Deb told ANI.

While extending greetings for Kali Puja and Bhai Dooj, the Rajya Sabha MP emphasised that keeping the divinity alive within ourselves brings goodness to both individuals and families.

"Let us keep this divine spirit alive within ourselves, it brings goodness to us and our families. I convey my best wishes to all the people of Tripura on the auspicious occasions of Kali Puja and Bhai Dooj," added Deb.

Earlier, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, along with the First Lady of Tripura, N Renuka, celebrated Diwali with children at the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

According to Raj Bhawan Agartala, the Governor and the First Lady interacted warmly with the children, distributing sweets and gifts among them. The event aimed to spread happiness and the message of togetherness on the occasion of the festival of lights.

During the event, Governor Nallu extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Tripura and the nation, praying for peace, prosperity, and harmony. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of Diwali as a festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. (ANI)

