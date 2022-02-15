New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party.

In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Kumar said, "Having given my thoughtful consideration to the matter, I have concluded that in the present circumstances and consistent with my dignity, I can best subserve larger national causes outside the party-fold."

He further said that he hopes to proactively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership, based on the promise of a liberal democracy envisioned by our freedom fighters.

"While paying my respectful regards, I thank you for the consideration extended to me in the past and wish you good health in the years ahead," he added. (ANI)

