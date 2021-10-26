Dehradun, Oct 26 (PTI) Former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday gifted a copy of his book written during his battle with COVID-19 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement.

The book, titled "Ek Jang Ladte Hue", was written by Pokhriyal while he was battling COVID-19 at AIIMS in Delhi, it said.

Also Read | No Action Will Be Initiated on the Anonymous Letter (containing Allegations Against NCB … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Gifting the book to the prime minister during a courtesy call in New Delhi, Pokhriyal also thanked him for talking to him on the phone when he was hospitalised and boosting his morale, the statement said. PTI ALM

Also Read | Punjab Road Accident: 3 of A Family Dead as Their Car Rammed Into Truck on Jalandhar-Pathankot Highway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)