Lucknow, Jul 17 (PTI) The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PostGraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, has improved, the hospital said on Saturday.

Singh (89), who has also been the Rajasthan governor, was admitted to the ICU on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

"The condition of Kalyan Singh has improved. All the vital parameters are under control. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are monitoring his vital parameters. Director, Prof RK Dhiman is supervising his treatment on a daily basis," a statement said.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

