New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Former Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora passed away at the age of 61 on Saturday in the national capital.

The former Vice Chief breathed his last in Army Research and Referral Hospital, Delhi where he was undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: We Trust Our Government, No Protest on Sunday; Will Wait for Justice, Says Bajrang Punia.

His funeral would be held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantt on Sunday.

Air Marshal Harjeet Singh Arora (Retd.) superannuated on June 30, 2021. (ANI)

Also Read | Wrestlers Protest: WFI Writes to Sports Ministry, Rejects All Allegations Against Chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)