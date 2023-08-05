Kolkata, August 5: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee continued to remain on intermittent non-invasive ventilator support on the eighth day since he was admitted, the hospital informed on Saturday. The former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on July 29 with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type ll respiratory failure.

Woodlands Hospital, while giving an update about the health of the former CM, said that he is alert and is speaking to doctors and visitors. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: Former West Bengal CM Is Alert and Speaking to Doctors and Visitors, Says Kolkata Hospital.

“On the eighth day of admission, Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains on intermittent non-invasive ventilatory support. He is alert and is speaking to doctors and visitors,” read a press release of Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Health Update: Former West Bengal CM’s Condition Improves Slightly.

The multidisciplinary medical team treating him is keeping a close watch on his progress, said Dr Rupali Basu, Managing Director and CEO of Woodlands Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)