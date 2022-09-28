Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) As part of the Formula E event scheduled on February 11 next year, a team of four (Formula E Operation) FEO Officials from

London landed here on a three-day visit.

The team which arrived here on Tuesday is for finalisation of Formula E race track and other related activities such as Event Experience /Fan Zone, Commercial overlay elements, VIP experiences, Emotional club among others, an official release said on Wednesday.

The FEO team along with the state government officials and others visited the proposed site for the race at NTR Marg, NTR Memorial and garden, Peoples plaza today and inspected the race track alignment and other related facilities sites such as Paddock, Emotion club, E-Village, etc.

The state government officials assured the team that all the works related to the Formula E event will be completed timely.

The Hyderabad track will be a street race track and is tentatively 2.5 km long, according to an earlier official release.

"Formula-E car on display at the TankBund this evening. About 10,000 people have already seen and it's still continuing ... kids are most excited," Arvind

Kumar, Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Urban development tweeted on Sunday.

