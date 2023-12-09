New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The foundation stone for the new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport in the state of Andhra Pradesh is to be laid on December 10.

The ceremony will be graced Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of Gen (Retd) V K Singh, Minister of State for Civil Aviation; Road Transport and Highways, among other dignitaries.

Rajahmundry is one of the dynamic cities of India and is the 'Cultural Capital of Andhra Pradesh'. The city in Andhra Pradesh holds significant potential for air travel due to its rich cultural heritage, trade and tourist attractions. The development of air travel infrastructure can greatly enhance its connectivity and accessibility.

Considering the rapid growth of passenger traffic and saturation of the existing Terminal building at the Airport, expansion of the Terminal building is planned for an additional area of 17,029 sqm.

The Rajahmundry Airport expansion will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 350 Crore. After the expansion, the total area of the Terminal Building will be 21,094 sqm., capable of serving 2100 passengers during peak hours and 30 lakh passengers annually. Rajahmundry is currently connected to three cities i.e. Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru and handles 126 flight movements per week.

The proposed expansion of the airport will have passenger facilities like 28 check-in counters, four conveyor belts in arrival (conversion of the Existing terminal into arrival), eight X-Bis machines, three aerobridges and an adequate number of F&B and Retail outlets. Facilities for Divyangjans have also been incorporated in the New Terminal Building as per Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms. The city side area of the airport will also be upgraded for parking of 600 (approx) cars.

This proposed building is designed to be energy efficient as enough provisions have been made for the flow of natural light.

Rajahmundry's rich heritage and cultural offerings coupled with a new Terminal building will make it a popular destination for tourists seeking an authentic Indian experience.

The newly upgraded terminal building of the airport will play an important role in the all-round development of the state. This will improve air connectivity and the travellers coming here will get the benefit of improved passenger facilities. This will also provide a new impetus to the industry and economy of the region.

The laying of the foundation stone for the New Terminal Building at Rajahmundry Airport signifies a momentous step towards transforming Andhra Pradesh's aviation sector and establishing Rajahmundry as a premier tourist destination. The state-of-the-art facilities, combined with the architectural grandeur of Andhra Pradesh, will leave a lasting impression on travellers from around the world. (ANI)

