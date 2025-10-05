New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted four accused persons in the case of the grenade attack at the residence of former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia, the agency said in a release.

The chargesheet filed has named two arrested accused, Saidul Ameen of Amroha, a resident of Uttar Pradesh and Abhijot Jangra of Kurukshetra, a resident of Haryana, and two absconders, Kulbir Singh Sidhu of Yamunanagar (Haryana) and Manish @ Kaka Rana of Kamal (Haryana). All four have been charged under various sections of the UA(P) Act, BNS, and the Explosive Substances Act in the case RC-/11/2025/NIA/DLI.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 5: Gold Prices Remain Stable Amid Market Volatility, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

The attack on the premises of former BJP minister Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar (Punjab) was carried out on the night of April 7, and NIA took over the probe a few days later, on April 12

As per the agency, Kulbeer Singh, an operative of proscribed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has conspired with his associate Manish @ Kaka Rana and formed a terror gang to target the prominent leaders of Punjab to create terror among the general public for raising funds for BKI through extortion. Manish had subsequently recruited Saidul Ameen, who had hurled the grenade on the fateful night. The grenade was supplied to Saidul by Kulbir, while Abhijot provided the terror funds.

Also Read | Chhindwara Cough Syrup Case: Doctor Arrested for Prescribing 'Toxic' Coldrif Cough Syrup to Children in Madhya Pradesh.

The agency said that Kulbir had circulated a poster after the attack, claiming responsibility for hatching the conspiracy along with Manish. A red corner notice has been issued against Kulbir, who is also carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest. NIA had earlier also chargesheeted Kulbir in the case related to the targeted killing of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in April 2024.

NIA has intensified its efforts to track and arrest the absconders and identify other members of BKI operating in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)