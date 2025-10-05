New Delhi, October 5: The price of gold continues to show steady movement, with 24-carat gold trading at INR 11,940 per gram today, unchanged from yesterday. The market has been volatile in recent days, reflecting fluctuations due to global and domestic economic factors, geopolitical tensions, and uncertainties in international markets. Gold remains one of the most preferred investment options in India, not only for its cultural and religious significance but also as a reliable store of value in times of financial uncertainty.

Along with 24-carat gold, 22-carat gold is priced at INR 10,945 per gram, while 18-carat gold stands at INR 8,955 per gram. Prices may vary slightly across different states and cities because of transportation costs and local market conditions. Gold Rate: Yellow Metal Surges to USD 3,689 per Ounce Amid Softer Dollar and Federal Policy Speculation.

Silver, another precious metal popular in India, is currently priced at INR 155 per gram, remaining stable alongside gold. Investors and buyers are advised to monitor market trends carefully, as rates can fluctuate rapidly depending on domestic and international developments. Buying at the right time can help maximize returns, especially when prices temporarily dip. Gold Rate Reaches INR 1 Lakh Mark for the First Time, Hits Fresh All-Time High on Dollar’s Weakness.

Gold Prices in Major Cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Delhi INR 11,955 INR 10,960 INR 8,970 Mumbai INR 11,940 INR 10,945 INR 8,955 Kolkata INR 11,940 INR 10,945 INR 8,955 Chennai INR 11,946 INR 10,950 INR 9,055 Bangalore INR 11,940 INR 10,945 INR 8,955

Gold continues to be a safe and culturally significant investment for Indian households. Keeping an eye on daily price movements can help investors buy at favourable rates while navigating the market’s volatility.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

