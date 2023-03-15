Jaipur, Mar 15 (PTI) Four Australian tourists were kept under observation at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital here on Wednesday as a precautionary measure after they tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

RUHS hospital superintendent Dr Ajit Singh said the four Australians staying in a hotel in Sawai Madhopur were brought to Jaipur after they were found infected with COVID-19.

He said of the four, three are symptomatic while one has cold.

According to the data released by the medical and health department, 11 people were found coronavirus positive in the state on Wednesday.

Five persons tested positive in Udaipur, three in Bhilwara, two in Jaipur and one in Rajsamand, it said.

There are 56 active cases in the state as of now.

