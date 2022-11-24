Barabanki (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) Four children were taken seriously ill after consuming a wild fruit in Jaidpur Purva village here, police said on Thursday.

Eight others, including women and children, who had also consumed the wild fruit, were treated at home and are stable, they said.

The children had gone to the jungle on Wednesday to pick vegetables when they found the wild fruit which they consumed and also brought home for others, police said.

Four of them were taken seriously ill after consuming it and admitted to a district hospital.

According to villagers, the children fell ill after eating fruit of Jatropha.PTI COR SAB

