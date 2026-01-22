NAIROBI: The fallout from the James Opande viral video scandal has taken a severe financial toll on Marion Naipei, the 22-year-old woman at the centre of the controversy. Speaking in a candid interview on the "Too Personal with 2mbili" show, Naipei revealed that she has lost her primary source of financial support, a "Good Samaritan" she referred to as her "blesser", who cut ties with her after seeing the trending footage. Naipei disclosed that an Italian benefactor, who had been supporting her and her four-year-old son by paying their rent, ceased all communication after the video went viral.

"The person supporting me cut me off. He is just a helper, a blesser... a good white Samaritan from Italy," Naipei explained during the interview. "He was helping my son and me, but this trend made him cut me off. He no longer talks to me." The withdrawal of support has left Naipei in a precarious position, with her house reportedly locked due to rent arrears. "I am drained and stuck at the moment," she admitted, noting that she can no longer work her previous job in the beauty industry (lashes and nails) due to the public stigma. James Opande Trending Video: Clip of Intoxicated Woman from Nairobi Nightclub Sparks Consent Debate.

A Failed "Setup" and New Arrests in James Opande and Marion Naipei Viral Video Case

In a shocking twist, Naipei alleged that she was the target of a secondary "setup" attempt by two individuals, identified as Olivia and Don, who claimed to be negotiators for James Opande. According to Naipei, the pair attempted to lure her into a compromising situation to generate new controversy and "save the boy child" by discrediting her.

"They wanted to get me drunk and expose me again... take a nude photo of me and say that is my trend," she stated.

While the two suspects were arrested, Naipei expressed frustration with the justice system, claiming they were quickly released on a cash bail of Ksh 10,000, allegedly paid by a prominent politician.

Marion Naipei Viral Interview Video: Truth About James Opande, Mosiria & The Blesser

Marion Naipei Defending Geoffrey Mosiria and Hunting for James Opande

Naipei also took the opportunity to clear the air regarding her relationship with Nairobi Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria. She dismissed rumours of a romantic affair, labelling AI-generated videos of them kissing as fake and insisting Mosiria is "just a brother" helping her navigate the legal process. James Opande Viral Video: Crackdown on Distribution Trending Clip of Marion Naipei.

Geoffrey Mosiria: JUSTICE FOR MARION NAPEI SINKEET

JUSTICE FOR MARION NAPEI SINKEET!! I never knew this lady, but I chose to support her not because I lacked the option to join those criticizing her, but because my integrity, conscience, and sound mind would not allow me to stay silent. I knew that what she was subjected to was… pic.twitter.com/JcEN8u8FEP — Geoffrey Mosiria (@HonMosiria) January 18, 2026

Marion Naipei and James Opande Met on Tinder First

Regarding James Opande, the man accused of recording and leaking the video, Naipei revealed they met on Tinder in April 2025 and had built a level of trust before the incident. She recounted confronting him after the leak, where he initially denied involvement before claiming the video caused issues with his own wife. Opande remains elusive, with conflicting reports about his whereabouts.

"I really blame Opande because how many times have I gotten drunk? Why is it that those other times, no one ever recorded?" she stated. Despite the support she has received, Naipei confessed that the incident has robbed her of her freedom and mental peace. She urged Kenyans to understand the gravity of non-consensual recording, maintaining that while she may have been intoxicated, the violation of her privacy was unjustified.

