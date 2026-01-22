New Delhi, January 22: Millions across India and the global diaspora are preparing to celebrate Basant Panchami 2026 on Friday, January 23. The festival, which marks the arrival of spring and honors Goddess Saraswati, is characterized by vibrant yellow attire, kite-flying, and the worship of knowledge and the arts. As communities transition from winter to spring, digital platforms are already seeing a surge in festive greetings and thematic photography sharing. Scroll below to get some of the best Happy Basant Panchami 2026 wishes, greetings, messages, images and wallpapers.

Basant Panchami is deeply rooted in the transition of seasons, specifically the blooming of yellow mustard fields across Northern India. In Hindu tradition, the color yellow symbolizes energy, optimism, and the "Abujh Muhurat" - a day so auspicious that new ventures, weddings, and educational milestones can be initiated without consulting a traditional priest.

Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, music, and art, is the focal point of the day. Students often place their books and pens at her feet to seek blessings for academic success, while artists and musicians dedicate their instruments to the goddess.

Happy Basant Panchami Greetings: Yellow Attire, Bright Sunshine, and the Blessings of Vidyadayini. Wishing Everyone a Vibrant and Soulful Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami Message: May the ‘Veena’ of Goddess Saraswati Touch Your Life With the Music of Peace and Contentment. Happy Saraswati Puja to All!

Maa Saraswati Photo: Let’s Welcome the Spring Season With a Heart Full of Gratitude and a Mind Full of Dreams. Happy Vasant Panchami 2026!

Happy Vasant Panchami 2026 Wishes: May the Goddess of Knowledge, Saraswati, Remove the Darkness of Ignorance From Your Life and Bless You With the Light of Wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami 2026!

On This Auspicious Day of Saraswati Puja, I Wish You Success in All Your Exams and Creative Endeavors. May Your Pen Always Be Guided by Truth and Intellect.

Digital Sharing and Photo Trends

Visual storytelling remains a major part of the celebration. Popular photo trends for 2026 include:

Yellow OOTD (Outfit of the Day): Fashion influencers and families are sharing photos in traditional yellow ethnic wear, inspired by Bollywood’s "power color" trends for the season.

Fashion influencers and families are sharing photos in traditional yellow ethnic wear, inspired by Bollywood’s "power color" trends for the season. Saraswati Vandana Reels: Short-form videos featuring the traditional hymn "Ya Kundendu Tushara Hara Dhavala" are trending on Instagram and YouTube.

Short-form videos featuring the traditional hymn are trending on Instagram and YouTube. Kite-Flying Highlights: In states like Punjab and Haryana, the sky is expected to be filled with colorful kites, with many enthusiasts sharing "POV" (point-of-view) videos of the festivities.

Saraswati Puja Shubh Muhurat and Timings

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Panchami Tithi begins at 2:28 am on January 23 and concludes at 1:46 am on January 24. The most auspicious time for performing the Saraswati Puja - the Saraswati Puja Muhurta - is scheduled between 7:13 am and 12:33 pm, giving devotees a five-hour window to complete their rituals.

