Motihari, (Bihar) [India] May 8 (ANI): A high alert has been issued along the India-Nepal border in connection with Operation Sindoor. Four Chinese nationals were arrested at the Raxaul border in East Champaran district for illegally entering India without valid visas. The arrests were made by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Maitri Bridge.

The arrested individuals, identified as Den Vizion, Lin Yungghui, Hi Kyun Hansen, and Huwaag Living, are residents of China's Hunan province. They were attempting to enter India on foot with two Nepali women, who were initially detained. One of the women was found to speak Hindi, Nepali, English, and Chinese fluently and had Pakistani numbers on her phone. However, after questioning and verification, both women were released as they were identified as guides.

The Chinese nationals had been in Kathmandu for the past week and were attempting to enter India without valid documentation. The SSB seized 8,000 Chinese Yuan, their passports, five mobile phones, and a bag from them. Following their arrest, the SSB informed intelligence agencies, and the four Chinese nationals were handed over to the local Haraiya police for further investigation.

Dhirendra Kumar, DSP, Raxaul, confirmed the arrests and stated that the police are continuing their investigation.

Meanwehil, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Pakistan has resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC, to which India has responded amply. The Indian Army is closely monitoring the ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

The strikes were aimed at avenging the Pahalgam attack victims and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil.

Earlier, 15 innocent civilians were killed and 43 injured in artillery firing by the Pakistan Army since yesterday night which has hit civilian areas in Poonch and Tangdhar, defence sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army targeted civilian areas in the border areas. The shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses. (ANI)

