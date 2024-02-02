Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Feb 1 (PTI) Four policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended after they were found picking up currency notes thrown on the road as bribe by a motorcyclist illegally carrying coal in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which the Ramgarh district police headquarters ordered a probe into it.

Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey said, "We have taken cognisance of the video showing the four police personnel on patrolling duty picking up cash thrown on the road as bribe by a motorcyclist illegally carrying coal and ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter."

"Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kishore Kumar Rajak led the investigation and found the allegations to be true, following which all the four policemen caught on camera while accepting bribe were suspended from duty with immediate effect," he said.

Such a practice would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

