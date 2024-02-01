Ranchi, February 1: Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday nominated JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to take oath. The governor's Principal Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told PTI: “We have invited him to take oath. Now they will decide when to take it.”

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state. New Jharkhand CM: Governor CP Radhakrishnan Invites Champai Soren To Form Government.

He told Radhakrishnan that the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren, deepening the political crisis. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case after he resigned as chief minister on Wednesday night.

