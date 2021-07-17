Fatehpur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Four members of a family died, while two others were injured when their car collided with a container truck here on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident took place on the Allahabad-Kanpur road, Khaga Circle Officer Gayadutt Mishra said.

The deceased were identified as Ramkishor (65), his son Amar Singh (40) and Amar's two daughters Ananya (12) and Tannu (9).

The two injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the police added.

