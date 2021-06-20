Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded four deaths and 144 coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 8,895 and 9,51,105, respectively.

One death each was reported from Jaipur, Udaipur, Hanumangarh and Jodhpur, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, maximum 30 were reported from Jaipur while 26 surfaced in Alwar.

Till now, 9,39,131 people have recovered from the infection in the state while the number of active cases at present is 3,079.

