Nuh (Har), Mar 21 (PTI) Four people including two minors who went for boating in the Kotla lake in Haryana's Nuh district drowned on Tuesday after the boat capsized in the middle of the lake, police said.

The fifth youth, who knew how to swim, came out of the lake safely, they said.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Mustaq (23), Sakib (17), Sahil (12), residents of Akeda village and Nazakat (21), resident of Singleheri village. The fifth youth who came out from the lake is identified as Yasir (16), a resident of Akeda village.

Police said that while Mustaq was a private clinic operator, the other four were students. Sakib and Sahil were brothers and studying in class 10 and 8, respectively.

Nazakat was also a student who came to his relatives in Akeda village, police said.

According to the police, five youths went to the lake around 3 pm on Tuesday and started boating. When they reached the middle of the lake, the boat capsized.

It was around 4 pm when they drowned. After getting information, teams of police and fire department reached the spot. After a half-an-hour rescue operation, all four were fished out from the lake and taken to hospital where doctors declared all of them brought dead.

"This was a very unfortunate incident as they took the boat without any permission which belonged to some villager. We took the bodies in custody and sent them to mortuary for post-mortem," Nuh SP Varun Singla said.

