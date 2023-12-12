Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): A four-foot ditch was found adjacent to the boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base, Ghaziabad police informed on Monday.

"On December 10, the locals informed the police that someone had dug a 4-foot pit near the outer boundary wall of Hindan Air Force Base. An investigation is underway by the police and the Air Force authorities. An FIR has been registered and CCTV footage is being examined," Deputy Commissioner Of Police Shubham Patel said.

CCTV records are being collected and a case has been registered.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

