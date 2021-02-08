Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 30-year-old history-sheeter here in Maharashtra over an old enmity, police said on Monday.

Viju alias Vijay Waghdhare was stabbed with sharp weapons on Sunday night by Sunil Harode (27), Sagar Karore (27), Yash alias Bunty Harode (20), and Sumit Dere (29), all residents of Prem Nagar.

The deceased was a resident of Lodhipura in Prem Nagar.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)