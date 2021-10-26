Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested four people for allegedly peddling drugs from the Dahisar area of the city.

As per information shared by the police, all the accused, which include two women, are residents of the Powai area in Mumbai.

"24 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 1,44,00,000 was seized from the accused," the police said.

"These drugs were brought from Rajasthan to Mumbai via road," they added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

