Srinagar, May 10 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday arrested four 'hybrid' militants here, police said.

The arrests were made in the Bemina area of the city, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Over 50 Bonded Labourers Rescued From Brick Kiln in Bhadohi, All Residents of Chhattisgarh.

Four pistols were seized from the possession of the arrested persons, police said.

"Police and Army (2RR) arrested 04 #hybrid #terrorists along with 04 pistols from #Bemina area. Case registered and investigation started," the Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Raped by Sweeper in Mirzapur Divisional Hospital.

Police say a ‘hybrid' militant is sympathetic to the militant cause and radicalised enough to carry out a targeted attack and then slip back into normal life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)