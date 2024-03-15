Pashchimi Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): Several explosives, including four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), suspected to have been planted by Naxals were recovered in Jharkhand, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the seized explosives included four IEDs, two grenades and two detonators.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Directions To Conduct General Polls Through Ballot Papers.

The police informed further that the explosives were discovered during a search operation in the area.

"Chaibasa police recovered 4 IEDs, two grenades and two detonators planted by Naxals to inflict damage and harm on the security forces," an official said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Confer Bharat Ratna on Ex-Prime Ministers Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao and Three Others on March 30.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)