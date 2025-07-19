Mandya (Karnataka), Jul 19 (PTI) Four people travelling in Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's escort vehicle were injured when it toppled at Srirangapatna taluk here on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred near T M Hosuru gate when Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru in a convoy after attending a convention in Mysuru, they said.

Also Read | Assam Road Accident: 4 People Die After Car Hits Roadside Wall at Nilbagan Area in Hojai District.

According to police officials, the driver of the escort vehicle allegedly lost control, leaving four people injured. The impact of the accident was such that the vehicle toppled. The vehicle was partially damaged.

Those injured were given first aid and later rushed to a hospital for further treatment, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Chandan Mishra Murder: 5 Held in West Bengal, Prime Suspects Manage to Flee, Say Police.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)