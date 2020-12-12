Dharmapuri (TN), Dec 12 (PTI) A multiple collision involving a truck and at least 12 cars left four people dead on Saturday near here on the Bengaluru highway, police said.

The mishap occurred when a speeding cement laden truck rammed into vehicles moving slowly owing to some obstruction a little distance away from the spot, a senior officer said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Safe Incubator for Newborn Babies, Portable RT PCR System Inaugurated by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad.

"It was a slope with curves. The lorry driver seemed to have lost control and 12 other vehicles were involved in the collision," he told PTI.

Four men were killed in the accident, he said.

Also Read | Mucormycosis, Fungal Infection With Mortality Rate of 50%, Found in COVID-19 Patients in Ahmedabad, Experts Raise Alarm.

Asked about injured, he said only one man needed hospitalisation and he was "being treated and out of danger."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)