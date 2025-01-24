Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Four people were killed and seven injured in a road accident involving three vehicles near Indira canal here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the BBD police station area.

An SUV was hit by a truck from behind and a van rammed into it. Four people, including three travelling in the van and one in the SUV, were killed and seven injured in the accident, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shahjad (40), Kiran Yadav (38), Kundan (20) and Himanshu (17). The injured have been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Police said a probe into the incident is underway.

