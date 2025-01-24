Famous People Born on January 24: Justin Baldoni, American actor, director, and producer, best known for directing and acting in 2024 release It Ends With Us and his role in the TV series Jane the Virgin and for his work promoting positive masculinity and mental health awareness celebrates his 41st birthday on Friday. Subhash Ghai, the renowned Indian filmmaker and producer, was born on January 24, 1945, and is famous for directing iconic Bollywood films like Karz, Taal, and Ram Lakhan. Luis Suárez, the Uruguayan professional footballer known for his goal-scoring prowess, was born on January 24, 1987. He turns 37. This list of famous January 24 birthdays and birth anniversaries reflects a wide range of influential individuals in politics, science, arts, and entertainment. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Justin Baldoni Subhash Ghai Rekha Bhardwaj Neil Diamond Mischa Barton Luis Suárez Sharon Tate (1943-1969) Riya Sen Anil Agarwal (industrialist) Om Prakash (1927-2019) Narender Gahlot Rucha Gujarathi

