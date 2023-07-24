Baripada, Jul 24 (PTI) Forest department personnel seized at least four leopard hides and arrested three persons in connection with smuggling of wildlife body parts in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an official said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Baripada and Deputy Director STR (Similipal Tiger Reserve) South conducted a joint raid on Sunday and arrested three persons with leopard hides, the official said.

Also Read | Anju Rafael-Nasrullah ‘Love Story’: Married Indian Woman Crosses Border To Meet ‘Facebook Friend’ in Pakistan.

The forest officials were interrogating the trio to ascertain whether they had killed the leopards or procured the hides from some poachers.

The incident came a day after the Special Task Force of Odisha Police arrested a wildlife smuggler and seized three leopard hides from his possession in Kalahandi district.

Also Read | Drug Addiction Takes Life in Madhya Pradesh: Youth Ends Life After Mother Denies Rs 500 To Buy MDMA Drugs in Barwani District, Police Launch Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)