Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) The bodies of four sisters, aged between one and seven, were found with their throats slit in a village in Haryana's Nuh district on Friday, and their mother was booked by police for allegedly committing the crime.

The case was registered against the mother, who was also found severely injured and subsequently admitted to the ICU of a hospital, based on a complaint from the father of the children, a senior police official said.

The incident took place in Piproli village, Station House Office (SHO), Punhana police station, Samarjeet said over the phone.

"The four girls, aged 1-7 years, were found dead with their throats slit. Their mother has emerged as the accused behind the crime. She is believed to have slit her own throat after committing the crime and has been admitted to the ICU at the Government Medical College, Nalhar (Nuh), in a serious condition," he said.

Investigation is underway to ascertain why the woman took such a step, the SHO added.

