Srinagar, November 27: A day after getting elected as the Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Junaid Mattoo joined the Apni Party on Friday. Apni Party was launched by Altaf Bukhari, a former minister in the PDP-BJP government, after the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year.

Mattoo had been removed as the Mayor of Srinagar Muncipal Corporation in June 2020 after he lost a no confidence motion moved against him.

Mattoo was a member of the Sajad Lone-led People's Conference (PC). Later, he quit the PC in 2013 to join the National Conference (NC) and became the party spokesperson. He quit the NC and rejoined the PC in 2018. However, he quit the PC again and joined the Apni Party on Friday.

"Apni Party has come as a breath of fresh air and is the only credible alternative to the politics of exploitation heralded by the traditional parties," Mattoo said.

While welcoming Mattoo into the party, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that their endeavour would be to make Srinagar a world class city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).