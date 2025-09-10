People in line to check in at Delhi airport (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 10(ANI): Four more airports are set to implement the Digi Yatra facility by the end of this month, official sources told ANI on Wednesday.

The names of these four airports are expected to be revealed by the end of this week, as per sources.

Additionally, Digi Yatra is slated to receive the Gold Medal at the National Awards for e-Governance (NAEG), scheduled to be held on September 22-23 in Visakhapatnam, according to official sources.

In February, Digi Yatra, India's pioneering air travel app, achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 10 million downloads. This remarkable achievement highlighted the app's rising popularity and its transformative impact on air travel in India.

Established in December 2022, Digi Yatra is a Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI)-based ecosystem utilising facial biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports, delivering privacy-protecting and efficient travel experiences across 24 airports in India.

It has facilitated more than 45 million seamless journeys to date, providing a smooth experience for numerous travellers. With nearly 10 million users and an impressive daily average of 30,000 app downloads, the platform is setting benchmarks in digital travel solutions.

Digi Yatra has ambitious plans for 2025. The platform aims to support all 22 official Indian languages, breaking down language barriers and ensuring that every traveller can confidently navigate airport processes in their preferred language.

Digi Yatra also aims to conduct an international pilot project, enabling foreign passengers with electronic passports (e-passports) to experience its seamless ecosystem.

Digi Yatra Foundation operates and manages the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem and the Apps built on a cutting-edge Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI)-based decentralised ecosystem utilising facial biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports.

With operations spanning 24 airports across India and serving about 10 million users, Digi Yatra continues to revolutionise air travel while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. (ANI)

