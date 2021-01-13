Aizawl, Jan 13 (PTI) Four more people, including a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the state to 4,303, an official said on Wednesday.

The fresh cases were reported from Aizawl, Lunglei, Kolasib and Khawzawl districts.

Three cases were detected through TrueNat method and one was found through Rapid Antigen Test, the official said.

Three new patients have travel history, and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining one person contracted the disease, he said, adding that they were asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 94 active cases, while 4,200 people have recovered from the disease so far and nine died.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.61 per cent, he said.

The state has so far conducted 1,89,178 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,078 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate is at 2.27 per cent.

