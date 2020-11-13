Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area increased to 3,615 on Friday with four new cases coming to light, a civic official said.

The slum-dominated area had reported three new infections on Thursday.

As many as 3,272 patients have recovered so far while there are 32 active COVID-19 cases in the area.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh. PTI

