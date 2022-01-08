Amaravati, Jan 8 (PTI) A family of four, hailing from Nizamabad in Telangana, allegedly died by suicide in Vijayawada in the early hours of Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Pregnant Minor Girl With Son's Help For Family 'Honour' in Kanpur; Arrested.

While the mother and son ended their lives by injecting heavy dose of insulin, the father and another son jumped into the river Krishna near Prakasam Barrage, police said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Allows Termination of Over 30-Week Pregnancy as Foetus Has Rare Chromosomal Disorder.

Exact reason for their ending their lives was not immediately clear but, according to preliminary investigation by the police, financial troubles could have driven the family to the extreme step.

The deceased have been identified as Pappula Suresh (56), Srilatha (54), Akhil (28) and Ashish (24).

Suresh ran a medical store in Nizamabad while Akhil leased a petrol filling station. Ashish was a B.Pharmacy student and Srilatha a homemaker.

The family came to Vijayawada on January 6 and stayed in a choultry.

Around 2 am on Saturday, Srilatha sent a voice message to her brother over WhatsApp that they were ending their lives.

The brother, who heard the message early morning, called the choultry management, which in turn alerted the police.

The police opened their room only to find the mother-son dead, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Hanumantha Rao.

There were at least 20 used vials of insulin and syringes in the room.

A search later revealed that the father-son jumped into the river. Their bodies were later fished out from the river and removed for post-mortem.

An investigation into the case was on, the ACP said. BN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)