Hospet (KTK), Apr 8 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed when a fire broke out at a house in Mariyaammanahalli due to a suspected short circuit in the air-conditioner, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at Mariyammanahalli in Hospet Taluk of Vijayanagara district on Thursday night.

The four were sleeping on the first floor of the house while Raghavendra Shetty and his wife stayed in the ground floor.

Shetty came out with his wife Rajeshwari after the fire broke out. However, Prashanth and his family members could not.

The deceased were identified as D Prashanth (42), his wife D Chandrakala (38), son Adhvirk (16) and daughter Prerana (8).

Police suspect that the four died of suffocation and burn injuries. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the actual cause of death, police said.

