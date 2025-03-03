Mainpuri, March 3: A wood-laden truck overturned in a ditch here, leaving the driver and cleaner dead, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near Faizpur village on Sunday evening when the vehicle was on its way to Kanpur, Station House Officer of Ghiror police station Chhatrapal Singh said. Barabanki Road Accident: 2 Killed After Motorcycle Rams Into Tree in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Narendra Pal Singh (48) and cleaner Rishi Kumar (25). The bodies have been sent for postmortem.