Jammu, July 3 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested in connection with two cases of murder in Jammu and Udhampur districts on Friday, police said.

Manish Singh and Mohmmad Aslam were arrested in connection with the case of murder registered at Udhampur police station.

They allegedly killed Rahul Bhagat, a resident of Dandyal in Udhampur district, with a sharp-edged weapon over a land dispute, the police said.

In the case registered at Domana police station in Jammu district, two labourers from Madhya Pradesh -- Pana Lal and Sai Om -- were arrested for allegedly killing another labourer. The police were further probing the case.

Meanwhile, two persons -- Nayeem Ahmed and Nawaz Ahmed -- were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a resident of Doda district.

Thirty-nine-year-old Showkat Ali was kidnapped when he was travelling in his car from Jammu city.

After a complaint was filed that the man had been kidnapped for ransom, the police swung into action immediately and tracked down the kidnappers.

They were arrested from Reasi district and Showkat Ali was rescued, the police said.

