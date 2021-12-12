Puducherry, Dec 12 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday that the territorial government would soon introduce in all government hospitals here the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme to provide dialysis free of cost to the people.

After a joint meeting of experts in nephrology from different parts of the country at her office here, she said the programme was evolved to make dialysis accessible to the people.

She said the Gujarat model would be introduced in Puducherry soon under the Ayushman Bharath Abhiyan Scheme and implemented as a part of the National Health Mission.

She felicitated the experts from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry at the meeting held to work out the modalities to introduce the dialysis programme in the Union Territory.

Health Secretary of Puducherry Udhayakumar was among those present at the meeting.

