Kohlapur, December 12: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man allegedly killed his father in Maharashtra’s Kohlapur district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 47-year-old Bhikaji Vagare. The incident took place in the Male village of the district’s Panhala tehsil. The accused, 24-year-old Ajit Vagare, reportedly murdered his father for having an extramarital affair with a woman of the village. Maharashtra Shocker: Eunuchs Allegedly Murder Man For Refusing To Give Money in Ahmednagar District; Eight Arrested.

The accused attacked his father after a heated argument. According to a report published in The Times of India, on the day of the incident, the victim had an argument with his wife, after which he beat her up. After returning home, the accused came to know about this. He then had a fight with his father. In a fit of anger, Ajit hit his father on the head with an iron spade.

“According to the primary investigation, Bhikaji was having an extramarital affair with a woman from the village. Due to this, Ajit, Bhikaji and his wife would often have heated arguments,” reported the media house quoting Shital Kumar Doijad, the assistant police inspector at Kodoli police station, as saying. Maharashtra Shocker: Three Members of A Family Die by Suicide Over Financial Issues.

After the incident, Bhikaji was rushed to the Chhatrapati Pramila Raje Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors of the hospital. Ajit was arrested. A case was registered against the accused at the Kodoli police station. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

