New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) No fees shall be charged from domestic as well as foreign visitors at all ticketed centrally protected monuments, museums, archaeological sites and remains, on International Women's Day, the ASI said on Monday.

At present, 3,691 monuments across India are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), with the highest number (745) of monuments in Uttar Pradesh. Among these, 143 sites and monuments are ticketed.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8.

