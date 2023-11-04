Durg/Ratlam [India], November 4 (ANI): In a major announcement ahead of elections in five states this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that his government has decided to extend the free ration scheme for the poor for five years.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his poll rallies in Durg and Ratlam. He attacked Congress and alleged that it wants to keep the people poor.

"I have decided that the BJP government will extend the scheme of providing free ration to 80 crore poor people of the country for the next 5 years. Your affections and blessings give me the power to take such decisions, " PM Modi said at the election rally in Durg.

Making a similar announcement in Ratlam, he said the extension of free ration scheme is "guarantee of Modi".

The Prime Minister said that the money saved by the poor through the extension of scheme will help them meet other needs. He said that guarantee by Modi means the promise will be fulfilled.

The Centre had in December last year announced that it will provide free foodgrains to over 81 crore people for one year under the National Food Security Act.

In his rally in Durg, the Prime Minister recalled that Chhattisgarh was created by a government led by the BJP. He said the BJP will also ensure prosperity in the state and made a hard-hitting attack on Congress.

"Congress never gave anything to the poor except deception. Congress never respects the poor. They never understand the pain and suffering of the poor," PM Modi said.

He said the BJP's manifesto will fulfil dreams of the people of the state.

"I would like to congratulate the entire team of Chhattisgarh BJP that they have released the manifesto yesterday that will make your dreams come true. In this manifesto, our mothers, sisters of Chhattisgarh, the youth and the farmers here have been given the biggest priority. BJP's track record is that we do what we say."

He also targetedChhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel following allegations against the Congress leader in relation to a betting app.

"Congress party's Chhattisgarh government has left no opportunity to loot you. They did not leave even the name of 'Mahadev.' Two days back, a big operation took place in Raipur. Huge cache of currency notes was found. People say that the money belongs to gamblers and those placing bets... Congress leaders are filling their houses with this loot money. You can see in media reports that to whom its links go back to," Prime Minister Modi said.

Congress has rejected the allegations and claimed that the BJP was making them "as it is losing the assembly polls" in Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi said agencies would investigate all scams in the state.

"Action will indeed be taken against those who looted Chhattisgarh. Account for every penny will be taken from them. Chhattisgarh's corrupt government has broken your trust with one scam after the other," he said.

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17. Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls on November 17, Mizoram on November 7, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

